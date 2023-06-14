Alight Capital Management LP Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alight Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149,500.0% in the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. The company has a market cap of $430.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.