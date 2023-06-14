Alight Capital Management LP Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alight Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149,500.0% in the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. The company has a market cap of $430.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.