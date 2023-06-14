Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.