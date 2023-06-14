Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

