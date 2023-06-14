Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NVDA opened at $410.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 213.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $419.38.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)
