Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.