Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Cut by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 3.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $447.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

