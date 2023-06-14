Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $107.33.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

