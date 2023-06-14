Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.89. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

