Atwater Malick LLC Sells 65 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

MSFT stock opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $338.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

