Avant Capital LLC Sells 418 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

