AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 1,489 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.