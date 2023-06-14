MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lifted by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 5.1% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $36,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,209.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,270.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

