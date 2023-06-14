Alta Park Capital LP Has $25.98 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alta Park Capital LP grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,663 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 3.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Workday worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total value of $7,106,928.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,328,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,090 shares of company stock valued at $15,747,149. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.44. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

