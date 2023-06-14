Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. General Dynamics comprises 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.