CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.55, a P/E/G ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

