Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 8,721 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,803 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,497,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $582,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,193 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

