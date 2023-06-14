Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.