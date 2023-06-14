Applied Capital LLC FL Buys Shares of 2,195 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

