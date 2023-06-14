McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Raised by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $397.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.56. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

