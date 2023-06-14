10,319 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.