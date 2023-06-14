CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CME Group by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,675 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after acquiring an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average of $181.28.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

