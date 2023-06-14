Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $611,461,242,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 71,304 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

