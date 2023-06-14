Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.7% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after buying an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.97 and its 200-day moving average is $344.48. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.