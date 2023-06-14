Artia Global Partners LP Buys Shares of 90,821 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,678,000. AbbVie comprises about 5.6% of Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

