Applied Capital LLC FL Purchases New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

