Appian Way Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 148,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,000. Westlake comprises about 5.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,196,000 after purchasing an additional 221,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Westlake by 31.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Articles

