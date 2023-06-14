AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,455 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

