Artia Global Partners LP Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of Artia Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after buying an additional 377,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,130,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,546,000 after buying an additional 304,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

