Appaloosa LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Appaloosa LP decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 0.9% of Appaloosa LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

