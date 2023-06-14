Melanie F. Goins Sells 5,180 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 5,180 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $20,098.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $159,378.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIBS opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About 1stdibs.Com

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.