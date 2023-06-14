Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Cut by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,331 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,232,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

