Applied Capital LLC FL Purchases Shares of 15,797 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

