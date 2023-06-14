Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $588,270,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $218.26 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

