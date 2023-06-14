Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,281,064,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.