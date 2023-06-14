Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 320,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 33.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

CB opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.77. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

