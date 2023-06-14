1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Matthew Rubinger Sells 4,578 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $17,762.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 514,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.