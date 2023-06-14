1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Matthew Rubinger Sells 4,578 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $17,762.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
1stdibs.Com Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
