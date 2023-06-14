Aspen Grove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,752 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

