Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Waste Management by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WM opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

