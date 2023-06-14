Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

