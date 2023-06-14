Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

