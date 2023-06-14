Asset Management Group Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $363.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.96. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $364.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

