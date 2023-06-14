Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

