The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,383,000 after buying an additional 1,722,462 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after buying an additional 1,000,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $341.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

