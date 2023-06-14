Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,553,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $887,940,000 after purchasing an additional 634,198 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

