Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 15,816 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,816 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

