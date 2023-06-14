Atreides Management LP Makes New $48.20 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,197,000. Intuit makes up approximately 1.9% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $447.55 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.66 and a 200-day moving average of $416.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

