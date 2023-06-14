Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 35,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.