Aventail Capital Group LP Purchases 277,853 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,853 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 6.3% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $52,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

