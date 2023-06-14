Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 541.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock worth $35,251,519. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.