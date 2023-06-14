Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 541.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock worth $35,251,519. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.