Robert W. Baird Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $170.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,238 shares of company stock worth $35,251,519 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.