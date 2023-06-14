Robert W. Baird Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $170.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,238 shares of company stock worth $35,251,519 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

